Construction workers asked to collect free dhotis, saris today

Construction workers in the district who have registered with the welfare board till December 31, 2020, and pensioners in the sector have been asked to collect free dhotis and saris for the Pongal festival at the five centres in the district on Saturday.

A release from Collector C. Kathiravan said since workers in the construction sector were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, the State government announced distribution of free dhotis and saris to them and also the Pongal gift hampers to pensioners in the sector. The release said hampers were distributed to the pensioners while distribution of free dhotis and saris had begun in the district on January 21 and would end on January 23.

Free dhotis and saris can be received from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner (Labour), near Government I.T.I, Chennimalai Road, Municipal Middle School, Bhavani East, Bhavani, Golden Jubilee Primary School, Market Road, Gobichettipalayam, Office of the Assistant Inspector (Labour), 445, Near Balaji Weigh Bridge, Kottu Veerampalayam, Sathyamangalam and at Office of the Assistant Inspector (Labour), Om Sakthi Kovil Street, Bhavani Main Road, Perundurai.

The workers could collect the items by producing their original identity card at the nearest centres and the pensioners with their pension card.