A construction worker Devaraj (50) of Kangayam was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Mahila Court for sexually assaulting a nine-year school girl in 2023. The Kangayam All Women Police booked Devaraj under the POCSO Act based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents.

The Mahila Court Judge Sridhar also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Devaraj and recommended the government compensation of ₹50,000 to the minor girl.