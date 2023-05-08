ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker electrocuted in Salem

May 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old construction worker was electrocuted, and two others are battling for their lives in the hospital on Monday.

Govidhan, a resident of Nethaji Nagar in Alagapuram, is constructing a new house in the locality. On Monday, around 2 p.m., three construction workers, who were working on the third floor, accidentally came into contact with an overhead electric wire passing near the building and suffered an electric shock.

Other workers took the trio to the Salem Government Hospital. But S. Pushparaj alias Madhaiyan (23) of Ariyagoundampatti died on the way to hospital. P. Mani (35) of Kottagoundampatti and M. Veeran (43) of Ariyagoundampatti are battling for their lives. The Alagapuram police have registered a case.

