ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker dies in building collapse in Salem

November 11, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old construction worker died when an under-construction building roof collapsed in Salem on Saturday.

Ponmalai (63) of Muthampatti near Vazhapadi, a salt trader, recently started to construct a godown in the same locality. On Saturday, more than 15 persons were working at the site when the roof of the building collapsed. In the incident, two workers got stuck under the debris, and six workers sustained minor injuries. The workers rescued the duo, Balu alias Balamurugan and Abimanyu (30), residents of Cuddalore district, and took them to the hospital, but Balu died on the way. The Vazhapadi police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US