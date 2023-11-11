Construction worker dies in building collapse in Salem

November 11, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Salem

A 25-year-old construction worker died when an under-construction building roof collapsed in Salem on Saturday.

Ponmalai (63) of Muthampatti near Vazhapadi, a salt trader, recently started to construct a godown in the same locality. On Saturday, more than 15 persons were working at the site when the roof of the building collapsed. In the incident, two workers got stuck under the debris, and six workers sustained minor injuries. The workers rescued the duo, Balu alias Balamurugan and Abimanyu (30), residents of Cuddalore district, and took them to the hospital, but Balu died on the way. The Vazhapadi police registered a case and are investigating.