Construction worker dies as roof falls on him in Namakkal

Published - November 07, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old construction worker died after a roof fell on him on Thursday.

Gnanasekaran, a resident of T. Jedarpalayam near Namagiripettai, decided to demolish his damaged house and build a new one. On Thursday, construction workers of the same locality, Lakshmanan (54) and P. Saravanan (28) engaged in demolishing the house. At that time, the roof of the house fell over Saravanan. With the help of nearby residents, he was rescued from the debris and was taken to Rasipuram Government Hospital. But doctors declared him brought dead. The Namagiripettai police registered a case and are investigating further.

Salem

