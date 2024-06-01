ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker, contractor die of asphyxiation in water sump under construction in Coimbatore

Published - June 01, 2024 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker and a contractor reportedly died of asphyxiation on Friday in a sump for water storage attached to a new building under construction at Udaiyampalayam, near Chinnavedampatti, in Coimbatore city on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj (27) of Odisha, and G Kumar( 29) of Dharmapuri, a building contractor, were said to have died one after the other when the latter had stepped in to rescue the former who had swooned when he had entered to remove poles placed for the roof ceiling of the seven-ft deep sump.

The police had initially assumed they had been electrocuted, and later determined asphyxiation to be the cause of their deaths.

The Saravanampatti police retrieved the bodies for postmortem at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US