Construction to begin soon for modernised textile hub on Gani market premises

Ground excavation work to establish modernised textile hub at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex (Gani market) at Panneerselvam Park is in progress and construction work is expected to begin soon.

The wholesale and textile market with 1,100 shops were functioning without basic amenities and also space crunch has affected trading activity at the market. Under the Smart City Mission projects, the corporation has proposed to modernise the textile hub at a cost of ₹ 51.59 crore and over 220 shops were removed and allotted temporary shops on the premises after which work began in December last.

Corporation officials said that the hub would come up on 12,427.50 sq.m. that would have two basements, ground floor and three floors, all at a total build up area of 24,673 sq.m. The hub would house 292 shops and would have separate parking facility for cars and two-wheelers, besides basic amenities and dining area. They said that the project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

The modernised textile hub would be a landmark for the city that is visited by traders and merchants from various parts of the states.