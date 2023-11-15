Construction surrounding Ooty lake also in violation of building rules and Master Plan for Nilgiris district, alleges conservation group

November 15, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN) has highlighted how the construction of a rope bridge and a zipline surrounding the Ooty lake not only violate Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, but also the Hill Station Building Rules, 1993 and the Master Plan of the Nilgiris.

Surjit K. Chaudhary, chairperson and coordinator of CEAN and a retired IAS officer, said that among the objectives of the Master Plan was to “allow only sustainable development in the hill station, to protect the lake and enhance its appeal, to avoid siltation of the lake, allowing free flow of water in the lake by protecting the catchment areas and to protect the area immediately surrounding the lake from further construction and development…”

Water front developments, including boat houses, among others can only be permitted with the prior permission of the government, Mr. Chaudhary noted in his letter to the Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna, who has refused to offer any clarity on the concerns raised by numerous environmentalists, organisations and local residents.

“…it is crystal clear that what is going on in the lake is in complete and wholesome violation of the Master Plan of the Local Planning Area of Udhagamandalam and the Hill Station Building Rules under Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act,” said Mr. Chaudhary.

He also raised questions as to whether the permission for the housing and urban development was obtained to modify the Master Plan by notifying the public as statutorily required, whether Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) permissions were obtained, and whether the Udhagamandalam Municipality and the District Revenue Officer had given permission for the construction in violation of the Hill Station Building Rules 1993 and Master Plan 2011.

He pointed out that the Hill Station Building Rules 1993 stipulates that no site situated within a distance of 200 metres from the boundaries of lakes in Kodaikanal and Udhagamandalam… shall be used for construction of any building or change the present character of use in any manner,” he said.