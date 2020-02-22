Construction sector expected to see growth

COIMBATORE

22 February 2020 10:25 IST

Four-day exhibition begins at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex

The construction sector will see tremendous growth in the coming years because of various reasons, A.V. Dharmakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of Ramco Industries, said here on Friday.

Inaugurating Build Intec 2020 and Water Intec 2020, organised by Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, he said that urbanisation, higher disposable income, investment in infrastructure development, and industrial constructions would bring opportunities to the construction sector. The large construction firms tend to outsource some of their works and micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises that can excel and deliver will get orders from these firms.

M. Jagadeesan, Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Coimbatore, explained how the online registration of documents facility in the State enabled the public to prepare their document, upload it from home, make digital payment, and take appointment online for registration of any document.

Advertising

Advertising

Chairman of the event G. Rammohan said the exhibition had 227 participants displaying a wide variety of construction materials, new technologies, and furniture. A concurrent event, Water Intec 2020, organised for the first time this year has participants who are into water treatment, waste water recycling, reverse osmosis, etc. Spread over an exhibition area of one lakh sq.ft, the event is expected to generate ₹200 crore business this year.

Some of the participants have lined up product launches too.

President of CODISSIA R. Ramamurthy said the exhibition would help in creating awareness on the new products and technologies, bring in investments, and technology transfer.

The four-day exhibition at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for business visitors and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for general visitors. Business visitors can register online by logging on to visitor.codissia.com or by producing their business card at the venue. The exhibition will be open for students on February 24 from 2 p.m.