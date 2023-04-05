Construction of vegetable market on R.K.V. Road in Erode to be completed in two months

April 05, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

About 80% of the work to construct a modernised Nethaji Vegetable and Fruit Market on R.K.V. Road in Erode has been completed.

The old market with 580 shops was constructed in 1992 by the Erode Corporation. Following announcement of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the shops were shifted to the Central Bus Terminus. Later, a temporary market was established on the VOC Park Ground, where it continues to function till now.

As the market premises on R.K.V. Road was congested and lacked parking space, vehicles had to be parked on the road leading to frequent traffic congestion. Hence, the Corporation, under the Smart City Mission, began work at₹ 29.85 crore in 2021 to construct a modernised market.

Existing shops and other structures were demolished and the work for new buildings began in December 2021. The project is being executed on 11,782 sq.mt (2.91 acre) with parking in the basement at 4,670 sq.mt and shops on the ground floor at 5,042 sq.mt. The total built-up area is 9,712 sq.mt. A total of 289 shops will come up on the ground floor, with parking space for 79 four-wheelers in the basement. About 40 vegetable-laden vehicles can be parked along n the road during night. The market will have two passenger lifts, two open staircases, three fire escape staircases, three ramps and toilet facilities The premises will also be equipped with solar panels, cold storage facilities and generators.

A Corporation engineer told The Hindu the project completion period was March 2023. But, due to delay in execution, only 80% of the works have been completed so far. The remaining works will be finished by May-end, he added.