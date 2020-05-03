Construction of two-tier flyover resumes

The construction of ambitious two-tier flyover project in Salem has resumed following relaxations from Centre amid lockdown.

Following extension of lockdown to prevent COVID-19, the Central government offered relaxations in conducting essential construction works following which final works of the major project here is being carried out.

According to officials, the 7.8-km two-tier flyover, perhaps the longest in State connecting important junctions is expected to ease traffic movement within the city. Administrative sanction for the project was granted in 2015 and the project is being implemented at a corrected outlay cost of ₹441 crore.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016 and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the first stretch of 2.5 km of the flyover in June last year. Mr. Palaniswami had inaugurated the first level of the flyover connecting AVR Roundabout and Hasthampatti Junction.

The construction of 5.3-km second stretch connecting Kuranguchavadi in Omalur Main Road and Anna Park is progressing at a steady pace. The second stretch would connect New Bus Stand and Four Roads Junction. The second level has alternative modes of traffic.

In the second level, the stretch from Kuranguchavadi to New Bus Stand would have two-way traffic, one-way traffic from New bus stand to Four Roads Junction and two-way traffic between Four Roads Junction and Anna Park.

According to officials, the flyover construction works are being carried out using segmental deck technology and works would be completed in two months.

Currently, major bridge works have been completed and officials are concentrating on works, which may require traffic diversion once things normalise.