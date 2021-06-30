Construction of two-tier bus stand in Salem likely to be completed by Dec. this year

The Salem corporation officials have began demolishing an old bridge across Thirumanimutharu River for the construction of a flyover to reach two-tier bus stand under construction.

The two-tier bus stand was one of the flagship projects of the civic body under the Smart Cities Mission. The Corporation demolished the old bus stand on the premises and a two-tier bus stand was being constructed to accommodate more number of buses and additional amenities for the public.

The old bridge across the Thirumanimutharu River was being demolished for constructing a flyover from old bus stand road to the second tier of the bus stand to ensure convenient movement of buses without causing traffic congestion in the area.

According to Corporation officials, the flyover would have a length of about 300 metres and width of eight metres with onward and downward lanes from the second tier of the bus stand.

The two-tier bus stand was being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹92.13 crores and the bus stand would have five levels, including underground parking and roof-top amenities.

Officials said that the construction of bus bays was almost over and the entire works was expected to be completed by December this year.