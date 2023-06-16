Construction of two high-level bridges on Kadambur – Makkampalayam road begins in Erode

June 16, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The 21,750 people living in remote hamlets inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Kadambur hills, whose hamlets were cut off during floods in the two forest streams on the Kadambur – Makkampalayam road, have a reason to smile. Their long-pending demand for construction of two high-level bridges across the streams have begun recently and are expected to be completed in 24 months.

Arigiyam, Kombaiyur, Kombai Thotti, Kovilur, Makkampalayam, Kurumbur, Kuttaiyur and other hamlets in Guthiyalathur and Koothampalayam panchayats in Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union are located near Palar river in the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border that can be reached by traversing the 22.50-km forest and revenue road from Kadambur.

During rainy season, flash floods occur in the two streams, Guthiyalathur Pallam and Sakkarai Pallam, cutting off the hamlets from Kadambur. In the past years, students and workers were unable to reach schools and work places for many months and were forced to stay indoors.

They were demanding bridges across the streams and clearance was obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change after which the State government sanctioned the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the proposal was submitted in 2018, due to various reasons, the project was delayed and final clearance was given in 2022. While the bridge at Sakkarai Pallam is coming up at ₹335.50 lakh, the bridge at Guthiyalathur Pallam is being built at ₹333.40 lakh with funding under NABARD RIDF-XXVII scheme 2021-22 Tranche. The length of each bridge is 49.84 metre.

An engineer said that raising pillars across the streams is currently being done after which other works will be carried out. He said that the work would be delayed only during flash floods in the streams that are unpredictable. The engineer added that they are cautious as wild elephants are sighted near the work site occasionally.

People said that once the bridges are ready, their journey would not be disrupted by flash floods or floods that occur frequently during the rainy season. “Even if it rains in the Karnataka forest area, flash floods occurred in these streams and people could not reach our village,” said Sathish of Makkampalayam.

“Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses could not cross the stream and students and people were stranded in the forest area for over six hours many times in the past years,” he said and added that bridges would be a major milestone for the people. He also wanted tar-topping to be carried out at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.