Construction of two flyovers resumes in Salem city

24 May 2020 23:10 IST

The construction of two important flyovers proposed within the city resumed recently after the lockdown-related restrictions were relaxed.

The Projects Wing of the Highways Department resumed construction of flyovers proposed at Mulluvadi level-crossing and near Leigh Bazaar recently to complete the works at the earliest. Both the projects have been long-standing demands of Salem residents to ease the traffic congestion within city limits.

Officials said that only minimum labourers, less than 30, have been employed at a work site to continue the works and necessary precautionary measures were taken.

All the workers were made to undergo COVID-19 tests at the Salem government hospital before resuming the works and they were allowed into work sites only after confirming that they tested negative. Officials said that all workers are provided with masks, sanitisers and other safety measures advised by the health officials.

The Mulluvadi railway level-crossing is one of the major points for traffic congestion in Salem as the gates here are closed multiple times a day. Following continuous demand, a flyover was proposed in the area and works began in 2016. The railway portion of the bridge has been completed. However, due to legal issues and delay in transferring cables of utility services, the construction works got delayed and it was resumed in 2019. Officials said that major structural works are expected to be completed by end of this month.

At Leigh Bazaar, officials said that works for the approach road to the flyover and other minor works are being carried out and is expected to be completed by month-end.