Construction of roundabout at GH Junction in Erode delayed

July 29, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The delay in constructing stormwater drain work led to works being halted to construct a roundabout at GH Junction here.

One of the busiest junctions in the city, the Highways Department began work five months ago to construct a roundabout at the junction. But, works were halted causing inconvenience to road users. Also, traffic congestion became a perennial issue as motorists wanted steps to ensure vehicles move freely at the junction. Perundurai Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Mettur Road, Nasiyanur Road and E.V.N. Road, meet at the junction and vehicle flow is frequent during any part of the day.

Officials said construction of stormwater drain on E.V.N. Road is delaying the works and a pedestrian way is also planned at the junction. They said traffic need to be diverted at the busy junction for the works and added that they are working on it.

