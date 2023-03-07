Construction of rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre for wildlife to begin in four months at Pethikuttai in Coimbatore

March 07, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The construction of a rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre (RTRC) for wildlife in Coimbatore Forest Division at Pethikuttai near Sirumugai will begin in three to four months, according to Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department.

“Funds will be sanctioned after finalising the detailed project report (DPR),” Ms. Sahu said on Monday.

According to her, a presentation of the DPR was held some days ago. “It has got several facilities suitable for the purpose. Challenges include handling small and big animals that should not be in captivity for a long time. The centre, spread over 50 acres, will also be secured [to avoid intrusion by animals],” said Ms. Sahu who visited the place along with the Chief Wildlife Warden, Srinivas R. Reddy, and officials from the Coimbatore division on Monday.

Coimbatore District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that Ashraf N.V.K., chief veterinary officer with the Wildlife Trust of India, took the lead in preparing the DPR and presented it before the higher officials, including Ms. Sahu, on February 28.

The State government announced three RTRCs for Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts in October 2021. According to officials, the RTRC at Pethikuttai will have a treatment centre, an operation theatre and open enclosures for carnivores and herbivores. It will be used for the treatment and rehabilitation of ailing, injured and orphaned wild animals from the Coimbatore Forest Division, tiger reserves at Sathyamangalam, Mudumalai and Anamalai and other forest divisions in the neighbouring districts.