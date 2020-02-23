Construction of ration shop onchildren’s park premises opposed

The residents of Palanipuram in Bhavani have opposed the Municipality’s move to construct a ration shop on the premises of a children’s park in their locality.
In a petition submitted to the Bhavani Municipal Commissioner here on Saturday, the residents said that there were hundreds of houses in the Avinashi Gounder Layout, which has a space earmarked for children’s park. Now, the Municipality has planned to construct a ration shop in the park area and has decided to lay foundation on February 24.
The petition said that if ration shop was constructed, children will be left with no space to play. The Municipality should stop encroaching the space and instead provide more facilities fo children there. They threatened to stage a protest if the Municipality goes ahead with its plan on Monday.
