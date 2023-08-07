HamberMenu
Construction of new bus stand at Mettur in Salem to begin soon

August 07, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The site of the temporary bus stand in Mettur.

The site of the temporary bus stand in Mettur. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The construction of a new bus stand at a cost of ₹6.40 crore is expected to begin in the next few weeks in Mettur, and the municipality has identified a land opposite to the site to shift the bus stand temporarily.

The present Mettur bus stand was constructed in 1992 on 0.631 hectares of land. As more buses are headed to various districts and to Karnataka, the space in the stand is not adequate to operate buses.

Meanwhile, last year, the Tamil Nadu government announced that a new bus stand with adequate facilities would be constructed in Mettur. Following the announcement, a resolution was also passed by the Mettur Municipality thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru But, some councillors demanded that the bus stand be moved outside Mettur town. So, the work was delayed.

Municipal officials said that they searched for land to temporarily shift the bus stand. Finally, they identified two acres of land opposite to the stand. The land is owned by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

The municipality formally submitted a letter and got permission from Tangedco. Since last week, municipal workers have been engaged in the levelling work on the land, officials added.

Mettur Municipal Commissioner (in-charge) S. Bhuvaneshwaran said that soon after the levelling works are completed, the buses will be operated from the premises. After that, construction of the bus stand will commence, he added..

