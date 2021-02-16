Construction of modern bus shelter near Gani Market opposed

Stating that the construction of a modern bus shelter near Panneerselvam Park signal would result in removal of 70 retail shops functioning on E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market premises, members of the Erode Gani Market Daily All Small Textile Traders Association urged the Corporation to set up the shelter in some other location.
In a petition submitted to Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan here on Tuesday, the members said that they were running the shops for 40 years now. Under the Smart City Mission, works to construct a modernised textile hub is under way on the premises and temporary shops have been allotted for the traders to continue their business. During the COVID -19 pandemic, shops were closed for five months, which affected the livelihood of traders. Even before they could recover from the loss, the civic body has proposed to establish a bus shelter.
Seventy small retail shops functioning in the area where the shelter has been planned have to be removed for the purpose. It will affect the traders and cause traffic congestion in the area, they said.
Traders wanted the civic body to establish the shelter in some other location so that they can continue their business.
