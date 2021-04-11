Construction of Magudanchavadi flyover nearing completion

Entire work is expected to be over by the end of this month

The works of flyover being constructed at the Magudanchavadi junction here are nearing completion and the flyover has been opened for trial run.

Magudanchavadi is one of the important junctions on the Coimbatore-Bengaluru National Highway, often leading to traffic congestion and accidents. Also, frequent accidents have been reported while motorists diverted to Konganapuram and Edappadi from the National Highway. Similar accidents occurred while motorists diverted and entered the National Highway from Sankari.

Considering frequent accidents at the spot, the State government proposed a flyover and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation for the project in 2019. The flyover is the second one on the National Highway with eight lane carriageway considering future expansion of the Highway.

Officials said the flyover covered a length of about 1 km and each carriageway was about 16-metre wide. Major construction works in the flyover had been completed and minor works like marking of lanes and painting had to be done. Electrical works of the flyover had been completed and the entire work was expected to be over by the end of this month. The flyover was being constructed at an approximate cost of ₹ 45 crore.

The Ariyanoor flyover that was recently constructed on the Highway also had eight lanes. The State government proposed a flyover at the Mamangam junction as well on the Highway to avoid traffic congestion.