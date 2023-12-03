HamberMenu
Construction of Kovil Vazhi mofussil bus stand in Tiruppur picks up pace

December 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Work for the third mofussil bus stand in Tiruppur city at Kovilvazhi is expected to get over by May next year.

Out of the three blocks, the roofing work for one has been completed. So far, 25 percent of the work has been carried out and the work has picked up pace, official sources said.

The bus stand for which the work was initiated during July this year will serve as a terminus for all buses bound for southern districts of the State, and is expected to reduce congestion substantially.

The bus stand is being constructed with ₹26 crore Infrastructure and Amenities Fund sanctioned by the State Government.

As a full-fledged bus stand, the new facility will encompass 42 bays, 35 shops, a two-wheeler parking stand with capacity to accommodate 550 vehicles, a restaurant, a nursing pod for mothers, elevators, toilets, drinking water, rooms for police personnel, a surveillance room, and an information centre.

Being a medium-sized city, putting in place a planned traffic management system in Tiruppur has been a tough proposition for planners. The thoroghfares carry traffic volumes much more than their intended capacity. The new bus stand will be able to mitigate the congestion in the city to a substantial extent, according to a traffic police official.

