Construction of houses announced by the Tamil Nadu government for mahouts and cavadis (assistants) of Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) is currently under way. The houses are being constructed on a land close to the elephant camp, on the side of the road to Varagaliar.

As per the plan, the houses are being built for 47 Malasar tribesmen, who work as mahouts and cavadis. In March 2023, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced houses for 91 mahouts and cavadis of Kozhikamuthi and Theppakadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, while felicitating Bomman and Bellie, the human protagonists of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, which won Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The total cost of construction is ₹9.10 crore for the two camps.

Apart from the construction of houses for elephant men, various developmental works are being carried out at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp, where camp elephants are normally housed, said Forest Department officials. The government had allotted ₹5 crore for the improvement of the camp.

In view of the construction activities at the camp, 25 captive elephants were temporarily shifted to other places, including Varagaliar, Chinnar and Manambolly forest range in April. Officials added that efforts were being made to expedite the works.

