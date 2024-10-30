GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of houses for mahouts, cavadis under way in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Updated - October 30, 2024 10:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Houses for mahouts and cavadis being constructed at Kozhikamuthi in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Houses for mahouts and cavadis being constructed at Kozhikamuthi in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Construction of houses announced by the Tamil Nadu government for mahouts and cavadis (assistants) of Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) is currently under way. The houses are being constructed on a land close to the elephant camp, on the side of the road to Varagaliar.

As per the plan, the houses are being built for 47 Malasar tribesmen, who work as mahouts and cavadis. In March 2023, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced houses for 91 mahouts and cavadis of Kozhikamuthi and Theppakadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, while felicitating Bomman and Bellie, the human protagonists of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, which won Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The total cost of construction is ₹9.10 crore for the two camps.

At 67, Selvi is an ever youthful matriarch of Kozhikamuthi elephant camp

Apart from the construction of houses for elephant men, various developmental works are being carried out at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp, where camp elephants are normally housed, said Forest Department officials. The government had allotted ₹5 crore for the improvement of the camp.

In view of the construction activities at the camp, 25 captive elephants were temporarily shifted to other places, including Varagaliar, Chinnar and Manambolly forest range in April. Officials added that efforts were being made to expedite the works.

Published - October 30, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.