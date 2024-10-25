ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of houses at tribal villages in the Nilgiris inspected

Published - October 25, 2024 05:20 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru inspected the tribal villages of Koppaiyur and Kozhikuttai in Kadinamala near Kotagiri, where basic housing facilities amounting to ₹1.8 crore are being constructed.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration said that the construction work was being undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN scheme). The houses were being constructed for 19 families at ₹5.73 lakh per person. The Collector inspected the two hamlets and checked on whether the families had access to adequate road facilities, drinking water, street lights, anganwadi centres and community halls among others facilities. Officials also checked on whether residents were being given regular health checkups for anaemia and diabetes.

The officials also checked as to whether the residents had bank accounts and whether people living with disabilities were receiving government benefits and support. The Collector inspected the laying of a road between the village of Bomman and Vakanamara in Denad at ₹5.73 crore.

