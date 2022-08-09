Construction of Health and Wellness Centres gains pace in Coimbatore

In order to increase the availability and accessibility of health care facilities, the Coimbatore Corporation has expedited the construction of Health and Wellness Centres at various places across the city.

According to a Corporation official, of the 63 Health and Wellness Centres sanctioned for the city, the construction of nearly 10 centres are at the final stages. The building works for other centres are going on and are expected to be completed at the earliest.

The Corporation also identified six dispensary buildings and proposed to upgrade them as wellness centres. The number of centres had been fixed based on the population of the particular area, the official said.

One centre for every 15,000 population was the ratio fixed by the Union government. Under the National Health Mission, ₹25 lakh each was allocated for the construction of the centres that aimed to provide the first line of care during an emergency.

These centres would have a doctor, a staff nurse, and a hospital attendant as permanent staff. The centres would house facilities for outpatients, geriatric care, yoga, and meditation room, the official said.

On Monday, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the construction site of a wellness centre in ward 52 of the east zone. He asked the Engineering Department officials to speed up the works and ensure the quality of buildings.