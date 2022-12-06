Construction of another 3,500 houses for Sri Lankan Tamils to begin soon: Minister

December 06, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Erode, Tamil Nadu, 06/12/2022: Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan inspecting houses being constructed at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Bhavanisagar in Erode on Tuesday. Special arrangement

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Tuesday said that while 3,500 houses for Sri Lankan Tamils are being constructed across the State, work to construct another 3,500 houses would begin soon.

The Minister along with Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the construction of houses at a total cost of ₹21 crore at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Bhavanisagar.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that to protect the lives of the Sri Lankan Tamils, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi established camps at 106 places in the State and ensured their safety. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced construction of over 7,000 houses for them at a total cost of ₹317 crore and foundation was laid for constructing 3,500 houses in phase one, he said and added that work is in progress across the State. He said that officials were asked to expedite the works at Bhavanisagar and ensure quality. “Mr. Stalin had asked us to begin works for constructing another 3,500 houses and the process is on”, the Minister said.

L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development)/ Project Director, K. Ramesh, Deputy Director, Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils and other officials were present.

