Construction in old city a challenging task after new building rules

A resident recently bought a land in an area that comes under the old town plan area in the city. The purpose of his buying the land with a dilapidated tile roofed house was to construct a new house for his family.

After buying the land, the resident does not know how to build a house with the Coimbatore Corporation’s permission because the law does not permit him. The land he bought measures 720 sq.ft. and the law, the Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, says that the minimum permitted area for construction is 775 sq.ft. or 72 sq.m.

The choices before him include constructing a house without the Corporation’s permission and then face legal action that may include demolition or find some loophole like saying that he is seeking permission for repair and not construction to get around the problem.

This is a problem that has cropped after the State Government framed the rules in 2019, says S. Kanagasundaram, a registered engineer with the Corporation.

The rules’ limitation means that a resident in old town plan area or non-town plan area cannot build a house and will be forced to live in his dilapidated house and cannot sell his land as no buyer will be interested in buying a place where no construction can take place, he says and adds that what is true of the city resident is also true of those in other municipalities and municipal corporations in the State.

The only solution the Coimbatore Corporation can provide for the resident and many others like him is to identify and list non-town plan areas, also called continuous building areas, to exempt them from the provisions of the Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, says M. Velumayil, president, Registered Engineers’ Association.

The Corporation should ensure that it enforced only minimum rules in non-town plan areas like room size, window size, etc. and not setback area, etc., he adds.

Consumer and civic activist K. Kathirmathiyon says the problem arises because of sub-division of property over a period of time on old town plan area in every urban centre in the State. The easy way to sort out this problem is disallowing registration of subdivided property if any part measured less than 775 sq.ft. or 72 sq.m.

If the State Government enforces such a rule through Registration Department, then there will be no indiscriminate subdivision of property. The only out way for property owners will be to sell the property as a whole and the legal heirs or children can only take a share of the money gained from selling the property and not a part of the property.

Corporation sources say the Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara is seized of the problem and soon there will be a solution.