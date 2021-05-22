Construction firms donate oxygen concentrators worth ₹20 lakh

Two Africa-based construction companies on Saturday donated 10 oxygen concentrators worth ₹20 lakh to Christu Jyothi Hospital where COVID-19 patients are provided treatment free of cost.

With spike in cases, Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai, the District Headquarters Hospital and private hospitals that treat only COVID1-19 patients were facing shortage of beds with oxygen facility.

Hence, Olirum Erodu Foundation that works for environment protection and restoration of water bodies in the district joined hands with Christu Jyothi Hospital and established 40 beds in the hospital premises that was later expanded to 150 beds. Also, food and medicine are provided free of cost to the patients while under treatment. The Foundation has deployed 12 doctors, 20 nurses, conservancy workers and security persons to run the centre.

Texvalley, an integrated textile market at Gangapuram, took steps to get sponsors for oxygen concentrators.

Gagan Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, ARISE IIP and ARISE IS, a pan-African operator and developer of industrial zones, donated 10 concentrators each with 10 litres capacity, to the hospital. Mr. Gupta in his message said that oxygen concentrators would help save lives and the company is extending a helping hand during challenging times.

C. Devarajan, vice-chairman, Texvalley, said that oxygen concentrators donated by the company would serve the needy during the pandemic and added that the foundation and Texvalley are taking steps to receive much-needed concentrators from foreign companies.