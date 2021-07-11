Construction firm enters record books for speedy completion of hospital building

Erode

11 July 2021 19:06 IST

A speciality block constructed at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai in 45 days has entered record books.

The 69,200 sq ft building, named Rotary Speciality Hospital, was constructed by Teemage Builders Private Limited.

N.K. Nandhagopal, managing director of the company, said the construction began on May 18 using precast concrete construction technology and was completed on July 1.

A press note from the company said that it bagged the record for the project in the category -- Largest Hospital Constructed by Precast Concrete Technology in Shortest Period--, and “the achievement was certified by Elite World Records LLC United States, Asian Records Academy (UAE), India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records”.

A consortium of Rotary Erode, Erode Siragugal, and philanthropists from other nations formed the Rotary Health Care Trust to construct the 401-bed block at ₹ 14.50 crore and the Tiruppur-based company was given the contract.

At a function held at the new block in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, citations were given to Rotary International Director A.S. Venkatesh, Founder-President of Rotary Health Care Trust S. Senguttuvan, Founder Chairman of the Trust E.K. Sagadevan, Founder Secretary of the Trust M.K. Sivabal, Dean Mani and others. Officials said that the new block would soon be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.