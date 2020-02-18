Construction fair in Coimbatore from February 21

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) will conduct a building materials exhibition, ‘Build Intec 2020’ from February 21 to 24.

According to R. Ramamoorthy, president of the Association, and G. Rammohan, chairman of the event, the 10th edition of the expo will have 300 stalls and will be spread across 1.1 lakh sq.ft at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex. The total business that the event is expected to generate this year is nearly ₹200 crore.

“A lot of infrastructure activity is going on around Coimbatore and the CODISSIA Industrial Parks have been inaugurated. The parks will house 350 industries Most of them will start construction work in the next financial year and the event will be helpful for them,” Mr. Ramamoorthy said.

The products on display will include construction materials and machinery, furniture, building automations, and building allied products.

This year, the Association is organising ‘Water Intec 2020’ as a concurrent event and it will have 40 stalls with reverse osmosis, water treatment, effluent treatment, and water recycling technologies. “The technologies on display at Water Intec will be useful for industries and educational institutions,” Mr. Rammohan said. The Water Intec exhibition is expected to grow in size in the next editions, Mr. Ramamoorthy added.

Silicon M-Sand, which is a heat -proof material and new recycling technologies will be launched at the four-day event. It will have participants from other States too.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for business visitors and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for general visitors. Business visitors can register online by logging on to visitor.codissia.com or by producing their business card at the venue. The exhibition will be open for students on February 24 from 2 p.m. A.V. Dharmakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of Ramco Group, will inaugurate the fair on February 21.