Construction equipment fair to be held in Bengaluru next month

The Confederation of India Industry (CII) will be conducting, EXCON 2019, South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair from December 10 to 14 at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

A road show was organised by CII here recently in which P. Sudhakar, president, Concrete Pump Division, Schwing Stetter India Private Limited said that the tenth edition of EXCON will demonstrate the role of smart technologies and innovation in design in the manufacture of next generation construction equipment and machinery to support the rapid pace of infrastructure development in the country.

Demand for houses

N. Shanmugam, Chairman, CII Erode and Managing Director, DMW CNC Solutions said that every sector requires a technological advancement and in India, there exists a huge demand for houses, thanks to country’s fast urbanization. Using advanced technology in the construction sector, we believe this demand could be met along with the other government initiatives for both home buyers and well as developers, he added.

A panel discussion on “The Opportunity for Construction and Infrastructure Industry in the Nation’s $ 5 Trillion Economy” was also held in which chief guest Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan highlighted the works being carried out by the civic body under the Smart City Mission. Participants emphasised on technology as a key driver of growth of sustainable infrastructure development and added that the construction and infrastructure industry has to explore new avenues for growth.