Construction debris processing plant in Coimbatore to remain a distant dream

The establishment of a construction debris processing plant in Coimbatore remains a distant dream, as the Corporation’s proposal to set up the facility is yet to take off.

S. Sivaraja, secretary of the Koushika Neer Karangal Trust, alleged, “There has been little action to stop lorry operators from dumping construction debris in lakes and other water bodies. The Corporation should at least set up a shredder machine in dump yards, or turn the debris into sand or value-added products.”

A lorry service provider who collects construction debris in the city said that for one unit, approximately 3.5 tonnes, the charge would be ₹ 1,800 per unit. When asked where the waste would be dumped, he said that it would be disposed off in an open space near the collection site.

An official from the Corporation’s Engineering Department said that three tipper lorries were used to collect construction debris from the city. “Sanitary inspectors inform us about collections on specific days, and the debris is dumped in quarries at Palladam,” the official said. The Corporation collects about 50 tonnes of debris each day.

Manoj Krishnakumar, a local building contractor, said, “Even though the technology is brought to the city to produce sustainable building materials, most clients still prefer bricks because they believe the alternatives are not as strong as traditional bricks.”

According to official sources, the Corporation proposed setting up of a construction debris processing plant at the Vellalore dump yard under a public-private partnership (PPP) model to produce solid blocks. However, the project has made no progress for over a year.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “The proposal to set up a construction debris processing plant at the Vellalore dump yard has not yet been approved by the State government, and individuals will be fined for dumping in unauthorised locations.”