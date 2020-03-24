Construction activities to be stopped in Coimbatore

Construction activities, for government and private projects, will be stopped in the city from Tuesday.

Coimbatore has 700 to 800 builders and almost all of them started reducing the works on Monday. Several workers had gone back to their home towns and many will leave tomorrow. Only a few will remain at the site and they will be paid the wages, according to sources from the Builders Association of India, Coimbatore centre.

“The situation is scary. We have asked the contractors to stop all the works from Tuesday,” said Rajesh B. Lund, former head of Coimbatore centre of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India.

The CREDAI has also asked the Central and State governments to support the workers from amount collected as labour cess. “The Bureau of Construction Workers should help them (workers) with it,” he said. Government projects too are coming to a standstill.

A senior official at the State Highways, NH wing, said that several workers have already left for their home towns. With the remaining workers, minor works were carried out on Monday. But all the activities will come to a standstill from Tuesday till the end of the lockdown period.

The contractors will also get extension of time to complete the projects, the official said.