GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction activities rebound across the country

High demand for luxury homes, affordable housing, and commercial space driving construction activities across India.

Published - August 03, 2024 07:27 am IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Construction activities have revived across the country in the last few months.

Construction activities have revived across the country in the last few months. | Photo Credit: file photo

Driven by demand, construction activities have rebounded across the country in almost all sectors, said K. Viswanathan, president of the Builders Association of India. He said construction activities were dull for almost two years and revived in the recent months to normal level. There is an improvement of almost 20 %.

There is a high demand for luxury homes, affordable housing, gated communities, and integrated townships in the residential sector, he said.

In cities such as Pune, joint development of plots is seeing significant jump. In Mumbai, redevelopment of existing apartment units is happening on a large scale.

In cities such as Coimbatore, there is shortage in availability of developed commercial space.

It is mandatory for developers to have 10% of the plots/residential units in the affordable pricing range and these are seeing huge off take. Demand in the market and stable raw material prices apart from huge allocations in the Union Budget this year for infrastructure and affordable housing are the main drivers for the revival, he said.

This trend is likely to sustain as people are investing in houses and office spaces because of necessity, Mr. Viswanathan added.

Larger construction companies are focusing on infrastructure projects as the budget has proposed ₹1 lakh crore investment in these projects, he said.

Related Topics

construction and property / building material

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.