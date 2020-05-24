Coimbatore

Construction activities in Coimbatore hit due to shortage of workers

For the construction sector, which has nearly 70 % of its workforce from other States, the hike in raw material prices and a number of migrant workers returning home have stalled several activities.

Chairman of Builders’ Association of India, Coimbatore Chapter, Panneerselvam, said that almost 70 % of the migrant workers, employed in skilled and unskilled jobs, have returned home in the last few days through the special trains. “The building sector here employs nearly 6,000 workers. At least 70 % of them are migrant workers and almost 70 % of these workers have left for their home States,” he said. The remaining workers are reluctant to come to work because they want to return home whenever they are able to take a train.

Another builder said they were asking the migrant workers to come for daily wages so that the workers can leave the site if their trains were confirmed. “Only with this assurance have some workers returned to the construction site,” he said.

The industry employs a large number of workers from other districts of Tamil Nadu too. They had all gone home when the lockdown was announced. The construction companies are now applying for e-passes to bring back these workers.

“We fear that construction costs will go up as the workers available will now ask for higher wages and we have to complete the works taken up,” one of the builders said.

“I had more than 300 workers at my project site in February. Many of them left for Holi to their home States and I had about 150 workers. Now, in the last few days, at least 50 % of them have taken the special trains,” a property promoter added.

Another challenge that the builders and property promoters are facing is steep hike in raw material prices. While prices of M-Sand and bricks are stable in Coimbatore, cement and steel costs have shot up, adds Mr. Panneerselvam.

Cement prices are up by ₹100 a bag (50 kg) and steel prices by ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a tonne. There is no shortage in availability of these materials. But the prices have been increased. Contractors will be affected by this, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 10:26:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/construction-activities-in-coimbatore-hit-due-to-shortage-of-workers/article31665711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY