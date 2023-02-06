Construct Kondampatti primary school in safe place: villagers

February 06, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Residents of Kondampatti near Gudimangalam in Udumalpet block urged Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth to construct the government primary school in the village in a safe place.

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, the villagers said the construction of a new building for the primary school at Kondampatti was taken up as the old building was in a highly dilapidated condition. The land where the construction was going on belonged to a temple.

They also pointed out that it was a low-lying area that was believed to be a water course. This would affect the children during rainy days, they said and demanded to allot a safe place for the school.

Members of Palladam Taluk Consumer Awareness Movement, in their petition, alleged that despite the orders given by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal to pay compensation for victims who suffered injuries or lost their lives in road accidents involving government buses, the officials in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) were not considering the accident claims.

They said nearly 113 cases were registered in Tiruppur district between 2017 and 2022. The tribunal had passed the orders in 50 such cases and compensation worth ₹5 crore was pending to be given to the victims, they said, and appealed to the Collector to settle them at the earliest.

Mr. Vineeth received a total of 638 petitions pertaining to various grievances and directed the officials to redress them at the earliest.