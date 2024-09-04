Constitute ICC by September 7 or face penalty, says Dharmapuri District Collector

Government departments, private organisations, schools and colleges must constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and install safety box to drop complaints by September 7. Non-compliance of the order will attract a fine of ₹50,000, warned Dharmapuri district Collector K. Shanthi.

Earlier this week, Ms. Shanthi and Superintendent of Police S.S. Maheshwaran participated in a videoconference chaired by the Chief Secretary on workplace protocols under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act,2013.

Any workplace with over 10 staff members of all sexes shall have an ICC constituted to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment. A safety box shall also be installed to receive complaints in confidence. Organisations, government departments, schools and colleges are mandated by the law to set up such protocols to look into workplace harassment and prevention by September 7 or face penalty.