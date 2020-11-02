Constitute committee to study impact of irrigation project: NGT

CHENNAI

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed a joint committee to be constituted to study the environmental impact of the Mettur-Sarabanga Lift Irrigation Project and submit a report.

An application was filed against the implementation of the project on the grounds that prior Environmental Clearance (EC) was not obtained before commencing work on the project and that the project was in total disregard to the riparian rights of the Delta farmers.

The applicant alleged that the project only intended to exploit the water source to develop new agricultural ayacuts in Edappadi, Sangagiri, Omalur and Mettur taluks to irrigate about 4,238 acres of land.

The applicant said construction of the project had begun without obtaining EC and that it will affect the livelihood of the farmers in the Cauvery Delta region and the lower riparian areas.

“It is submitted that the G.O was issued in an arbitrary manner and no expert body was constituted to study the flow of excess water to be diverted to develop new ayacuts. It is also submitted that there were no opportunities given to the farmers in and around the lower riparian region to raise their objections and concerns,” the applicant said.

The applicant further said that in the past few decades no excess water was available in the Mettur dam and that drawing water illegally from the Cauvery would lead to further scarcity in and around the lower riparian areas, directly affecting the agricultural output of the Delta region, leading to issues of food security across Tamil Nadu.

The bench directed a joint committee comprising officials of the Chennai office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, and the PWD to study the environmental impact of the project and submit a report by December 10.