‘Constitute committee to inspect admissions under RTE in Coimbatore schools’

Samuga Neethi Katchi on Monday urged the district administration to constitute a committee to study admissions made in private schools under the Right to Education Act.

The Katchi alleged that there were several schools in the district where the management was yet to share details on RTE admissions.

The outfit said it had been raising the issue with the district administration for several years and if it approached the school managements for details, the students were being threatened. Therefore, the administration should instruct schools to place outside boards explaining the details of the RTE Act and constitute a committee to supervise admission the schools had made.