Constituency watch | An articulate parliamentarian is all voters in Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat look for

April 09, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Tiruppur

To say that the Tiruppur knitwear industry is in a crisis would be an understatement.

While joblessness, shortcomings in urban infrastructure, and pollution dominate the issues confronting Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South segments, absence of industrial development is of concern for the electorate in Gobichettipalayam and Anthiyur segments. In Perundurai, the main problems are pollution from the SIPCOT Industrial Estate and water shortage.

The key contestants in this constituency represent Communist Party of India (CPI), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK).

The CPI has retained its sitting MP K. Subbarayan; the AIADMK has fielded its Erode Suburban East District MGR Youth Wing Secretary P. Arunachalam, who belongs to Perundurai; the BJP has fielded A.P. Muruganandam, and the Naam Tamizhar Katchi has a woman candidate Seethalakshmi.

The CPI candidate, Mr. Subbarayan, is campaigning for his re-election with a promise that there will be good tidings for the industry in the event of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) assuming power.

BJP candidate Mr. Muruganandam, on the other hand, says he is campaigning with the momentum generated in the party by the recent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palladam and Coimbatore. The AIADMK candidate has for his support seasoned politician and former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Subbarayan secured 50,8725 votes, defeating M.S.M. Anandan of AIADMK who polled 41,5357, by a winning margin of 8.3 percent.

In the previous term, the constituency had an AIADMK MP V. Sathyabama. The party has had a traditional support base in the constituency. Campaigners for the Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate say they have enough reasons to believe that a majority of the first-generation voters will be on her side.

Household expenditure

As for the ground realities, joblessness has peaked again in Tiruppur, and the money circulation is quite low. It is simply impossible for a worker in a garment unit to make a living in the city, meeting the costs towards house rent, power bill, education for children, monthly provisions and medical expenditure, says N. Shanmugasundaram, a consumer activist.

Nevertheless, industry representatives in Tiruppur invariably view absence of an articulate representative in Parliament to be the cause for the crisis confronting knitwear exports.

Only fifty percent of the industrial units in Tiruppur are functional. The rest of the hosiery units have closed down. If the industry in the town that has a capacity to cater to ₹ 34,000 crore worth exports and ₹ 30,000 crore domestic order is in doldrums, it is only because the voice of the industry has not been articulated in Parliament.

With the garments sector in Bangladesh gaining advantage owing to concessions, the units in Tiruppur have been hit hard despite the availability of raw materials and the skill base, says M.P. Muthurathinam, president of Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers’ Association.

COVID lockdown

The persisting crisis has seemingly dented the confidence of the manufacturers. “We had to start from ground zero after the COVID lockdown. Now, the crisis has struck again, rendering jobless several thousands of migrant workers. The continuing rush of workers to their home States from Tiruppur is a tell-tale sign,” said P.H Krishnaraj, an exporter.

The absence of industries in Gobichettipalayam and Anthiyur segments has meant large-scale migration of youths to urban areas, in the process abandoning their traditional vocation of farming.

Bhavani Jamakkalam

In Bhavani, the ‘Jamakkalam’ weavers seem to be waging a losing battle in their quest to sustain their tradition. Only the aged people are in the vocation, and youngsters are not interested.

Also, power looms have tarnished the speciality of the product reserved under Handloom (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act of 1985. Pollution caused by manufacturing units in SIPCOT Industrial Park through open discharge of effluent and acute water shortage are the dominant issues in Perundurai Assembly constituency.