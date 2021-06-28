Constables placed under suspension for smuggling liquor

Tiruppur District Police placed two police constables under suspension on Monday, who were booked on charges of allegedly smuggling liquor from Dindigul district in violation of COVID-19 lockdown.

Police sources said that R. Muthusuruli (39) and K. Duraimurugan (29) were serving as constables at Palladam and Mangalam police stations respectively. On Sunday, the two along with another person were travelling from Dindigul district to Palladam in a car when Muthusuruli, who was the car’s driver, lost control and the vehicle overturned at Kamanaickenpalayam.

The Kamanaickenpalayam police, who visited the spot to inquire about the accident, checked the vehicle and found two bags filled with around 70 liquor bottles, the sources said. With Duraimurugan still wearing his police uniform during the accident, further inquiries revealed that the two constables were involved in the smuggling of the liquor from Dindigul district, according to the sources.

Following this, Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai placed both Muthusuruli and Duraimurugan under suspension on Monday, according to the sources.

The police sources noted that this was the second time that the two were placed under suspension as they were previously suspended in 2015 after being booked for alleged extortion of an accused while serving as constables at Palladam police station.