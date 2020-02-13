Constable suspended for defamatory posts

A police constable was placed under suspension for defamatory posts in social media against a woman constable here on Wednesday.
Subramaniam is working at Gobichettipalayam police station and had posted a message in social media against the woman colleague.
Despite her warnings, he continued to post defamatory messages about her and refused to delete the posts.
She took up the issue with Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, who asked Nagalakshmi, Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Erode to conduct an inquiry.
Inquiries revealed that Subramaniam and the woman constable had worked at Armed Reserve
Police and enmity prevailed between them. Hence, Subramaniam posted the message to tarnish her reputation.
A report was submitted to Mr. Ganesan, who issued orders placing him under suspension. Also, Erode Town Police were asked to register a case against Subramaniam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.