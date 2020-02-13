Constable suspended for defamatory posts

A police constable was placed under suspension for defamatory posts in social media against a woman constable here on Wednesday.

Subramaniam is working at Gobichettipalayam police station and had posted a message in social media against the woman colleague.

Despite her warnings, he continued to post defamatory messages about her and refused to delete the posts.

She took up the issue with Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, who asked Nagalakshmi, Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Erode to conduct an inquiry.

Inquiries revealed that Subramaniam and the woman constable had worked at Armed Reserve

Police and enmity prevailed between them. Hence, Subramaniam posted the message to tarnish her reputation.

A report was submitted to Mr. Ganesan, who issued orders placing him under suspension. Also, Erode Town Police were asked to register a case against Subramaniam.