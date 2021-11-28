Constable suspended for alleged involvement in robbery attempt

Tiruppur

28 November 2021 00:01 IST

Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district, G. Shashank Sai has placed a police constable under suspension for his alleged involvement in a recent robbery attempt at Sub-Treasury Office in Palladam near Tiruppur.

According to police sources, an official from the Sub-Treasury Office reported to the Palladam police station on November 8 that miscreants broke open the lock of main door and attempted to break the lock of the strong room in the office.

Teams formed

Following this, the police registered a case and formed special teams.

The teams arrested Boobalan (35) and Senthilkumar (37) in Salem district on November 21 and November 23 respectively.

Investigations revealed that Ravichandran, who was a Grade-I constable at the Mangalam police station, was the elder brother of Boobalan and had planned the break-in, the sources said.

The accused broke into the Sub-Treasury Office and left the premises after they were unable to break the lock of the strong room.

The Palladam police included the constable as the third accused in the case.

Absconding

The constable had not reported for duty since November 20 and had absconded, police sources said.

On Friday, Mr. Sai ordered his suspension. Efforts are on to nab him.