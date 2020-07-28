Constable reaches out to COVID-19 victim’s family

A Grade-I constable with the Coimbatore District Armed Reserve on Monday donated ₹ 1.1 lakh he collected from his colleagues to the family of a 22-year-old emergency medical technician in ‘108’ ambulance in Tiruppur district who died of COVID-19 on June 24.

Constable S. Babu said that he watched a video of the youth’s cremation on a social media platform a few days after the death and decided to help his family.

He created a WhatsApp group named ‘Udhavum Karangal’ (helping hands) on June 30 along with a few of his colleagues from the District Armed Reserve, requesting them to pool in contributions to help the victim’s family. The group eventually grew to over 200 members including officials from the district police and a few members of public. The members paid their contributions through Google Pay to Mr. Babu’s bank account.

Upon collecting ₹ 1.1 lakh, Mr. Babu visited the youth’s residence at Vedasandur in Dindigul district on Monday with two of his colleagues and gave the cash to his parents. The family depended on the youth’s income, he added.

In April, Mr. Babu donated a month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for the COVID-19 relief measures.