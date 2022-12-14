Constable placed under suspension in Salem

December 14, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A constable, attached to the armed reserve police, who allegedly received money from a prisoner and supplied mobile phone and ganja, was placed under suspension here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Settu alias Manikandan of Arumbakkam in Chennai was detained under the Goondas Act and was lodged at Salem Central Prison.

He was suffering from kidney stone and was admitted to the strong room at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

Constable Mani, who was posted for security, developed friendship with Manikandan and allegedly received ₹25,000 and supplied mobile phone, ganja, food and other items.

Since the constable demanded more money, Manikandan is said to have informed the intelligence wing police. Town Assistant Commissioner Venkatesh held inquiries and found the complaints to be true and submitted a report to City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda recommending action.

The Commissioner placed the constable under suspension while notices were served to other policemen, who were on duty along with the constable.

