Constable injured in accident

12 June 2020 22:39 IST

A police constable attached to Chettipalayam police station was injured after a speeding two-wheeler ran over him on Pollachi – Coimbatore Main Road on Thursday.

Police said that constable Vijay Amirtharaj, 25, who was at Othakalmandapam requested B. Anandhalingam, a bike rider to drop him at the main road.

On reaching the location, the constable got off from the motorcycle when a speeding two-wheeler hit him from behind.

Mr. Amirtharaj suffered injuries on his head and jaw while the accused, Mohammed Ibrahim (43) from Udumalpet, Tiruppur district, also suffered head injuries. The constable and the accused were admitted to private hospitals at Singanallur and Sundarapuram respectively, according to the police.

Based on Mr. Anandhalingam’s complaint, Chettipalayam police registered a case. The accused will be arrested after discharge.

Man takes snake to hospital

A 28-year-old man took a snake to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday. Hospital sources said Mukesh was bit by an Indian cobra at Sulthanpet on Thursday. He took the reptile to CMCH in a bag to show it to the doctors. The snake escaped from the bag as he opened it, following which the hospital staff killed the snake. He is undergoing treatment at CMCH.