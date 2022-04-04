Constable held for ganja peddling suspended

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar on Monday placed a police constable under suspension, two days after he was arrested by the Aranthangi police in Pudukkottai district for peddling ganja.

Ganesh Kumar (38), who is attached to the Armed Reserve police (Coimbatore city), faced the disciplinary action. The Aranthangi police recently arrested a few men on charges of selling ganja. They told the police that the contraband was sourced from constable Kumar in Coimbatore.

A police team from Aranthangi came to Coimbatore and arrested him. A report on the arrest was also sent to the City Police Commissioner based on which the constable was placed under suspension.