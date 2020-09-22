Constable found dead in Salem

SALEM

A Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion constable was found dead in a government school in Thalaivasal police limits here in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the deceased was identified as A.Venkatesh (25) from Dharmapuri. He was posted in Thalaivasal police station limits for support duty for the past two months. His body was found hanging in the school where he camped. A case of suicide is suspected. Thalaivasal police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.