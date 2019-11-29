Constable dies in accident

A police constable with Thevettipatti police station died in an accident on Wednesday night.
According to the police, while Singaravelan (26) was on patrol duty on Wednesday night, a government bus from Thevettipatti to Jallikottai hit his vehicle. He suffered grevous injuries. Manimaran, a member of Friends of Police who was riding pillion, also suffered injuries.
They were rushed to a hospital where Singaravelan died. Superintendent of Police S.Deepa Ganiger and other senior police officials paid last respects to Singaravelan.
